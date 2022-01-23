Mesquite Councilmembers denied a resolution in a 4-2 vote that would have allowed a tax credit for a 300-unit multifamily development located in Forney.
Councilmembers Jeff Casper and Kenny Green said they would be open to tabling the item until they received more information.
The applicant, Neal Route said the development would help residents around Mesquite find high-quality affordable housing for those with assisted income. He said the area has an ample need for affordable housing.
Casper said Route humanized multifamily housing for the City Council by mentioning specific area residents who could benefit from affordable housing. He also said the proposed development offered better amenities than some single family neighborhoods in the city.
Casper, along with Councilmembers Jennifer Vidler and Debbie Anderson characterized the item as a “purely bureaucratic” decision where they would have no control over the development if approved. The council was legally required to hold the public hearing, according to Assistant City Manager Ted Chinn, because the plot of land where the apartments were slated to be developed fell within Mesquite’s extraterritorial jurisdiction located off I-20 and FM 2932.
“I’m trying to wrap my head around this,” Anderson said. “This is purely bureaucratic.”
Mesquite’s approval would allow the developer to receive a 4% tax credit from the state upon the approval of a ‘no opposition’ resolution.
Green also mentioned that while the city would not be able to gain any tax benefit from the development, prospective tenants would use city roads and other infrastructure leading to quicker deterioration with no way to recoup funds. He also said the development would benefit Forney more than Mesquite.
“From an economic development standpoint, there is no benefit to the city from this,” Councilmember BW Smith said.
Route said the development could provide a workforce and sales tax while prospective tenants shop at Mesquite stores.
Planning director Jeff Armstrong said developers could technically build whatever they would like because it falls outside of the city limits. However, approval from the city would have allowed for a tax credit. Because of the denial, the developer, Dominum will have to revisit its ability to finance the project.
