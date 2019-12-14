Sherry Wisdom

After the Nov. 5 Mesquite City Council election did not yield a winner for Place 1, District 1 with none of the three candidates receiving at least 50 percent of the votes the candidates receiving the most votes – Sherry Wisdom and David J. Burris, went onto a runoff election held on Dec. 14

The unofficial combined results have been posted on the City of Mesquite website and the numbers show Wisdom as the winner. She received 52.31 percent of the votes or 249 votes while Burris received 47.69 percent of the votes or 227 votes.

Results are unofficial until they have been canvassed.

“It is a great honor to be elected to represent Mesquite City Council, District 1,” Wisdom said. “We have a great new Council and I am ready to jump in and get to work. We have to do more to address crime in our community and the much needed repair of our streets, just to name a couple of our challenges.” 

“I’m looking forward to getting out and helping to improve each of the neighborhoods in District 1 and serving all the residents of Mesquite,” she added. “I would like to say “thank you” to each citizen that took time out to vote in this election during this busy Christmas season.”

