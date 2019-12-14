Sherry Wisdom

The unofficial results for the Mesquite city council Place 1 runoff election between Sherry Wisdom and David J. Burris are in and it appears Wisdom has taken the seat for Place 1 with 53.08 percent of the vote or 181 total votes. Burris received 46.92 percent of the votes or a total of 160 votes.

The unofficial results were posted on the Dallas County election website today. Results are unofficial until they have been canvassed.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments