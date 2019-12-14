The unofficial results for the Mesquite city council Place 1 runoff election between Sherry Wisdom and David J. Burris are in and it appears Wisdom has taken the seat for Place 1 with 53.08 percent of the vote or 181 total votes. Burris received 46.92 percent of the votes or a total of 160 votes.
The unofficial results were posted on the Dallas County election website today. Results are unofficial until they have been canvassed.
