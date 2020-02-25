Mesquite City Council votes to name new road in honor of former mayor, George Boyce

The Mesquite City Council unanimously voted to name a new road after former Mesquite Mayor George Boyce in honor of his lifetime of service to the community. At the Feb. 17 city council meeting, Mayor Bruce Archer presented the former mayor with the new George Boyce Drive street sign.
Boyce served the city of Mesquite as mayor from 1965 to 1973. Before that he served as a community volunteer, on the city council and as a municipal court judge. As a member of the business community, he also helped expand the economy through his business ventures and support of economic development efforts.
“After Mr. Boyce’s time as mayor he couldn’t get enough. He came back and worked as a city employee in the Engineering and Streets Division for the city of Mesquite and participated in many boards and community activities,” said Archer during the presentation.
George Boyce Drive is a new street, just east of Edwards Church Road, being built as part of the Ridge Ranch Development and will provide a secondary entry to Wooley Middle School.
