Mesquite City Manager Cliff Keheley briefed the City Council on the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and what the city is doing.
The city announced last week that all city events and programs have been cancelled up through May 1. Keheley told council they decided to keep the after-school programs going as long as Mesquite ISD was in session, but the district has since switched to distance learning for the time being.
“Should they open back up we will provide that service; it’s essential to a lot of working families to have that childcare,” he said.
The city’s senior programs are the most impacted by this pandemic because they are the highest risk population, which was why the city thought it best to close their senior centers.
“A lot of seniors come to our program for the daily hot meals. (For) many, it’s their primary meal of the day so we’ve been working with the Visiting Nurses Association - they provide the food for our program - and they’ve created a system where seniors can come to the center and pick up the food in a drive-thru manner,” Keheley said. “We are also utilizing staff to deliver the meals to the seniors in the program.”
Additionally, the city is doing “enhanced cleaning” for any areas where the public has to be, and city staff is educating the public on different ways to interact with Mesquite city staff during this time, like through the myMesquite app.
Municipal court dockets and jury trials have been canceled through May 8.
Keheley also noted that Town East Mall has seen a “drastic decrease” in traffic. They’ve also adjusted their hours to noon-7 p.m. on weekdays and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday.
According to the city website, as of Tuesday, the city announced the closure of more facilities due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Public Health Clinic will be closed until further notice. For details, call the clinic at 972-329-8326.
Housing and Community Services caseworkers will also start conducting interviews by phone only. For details, call the Housing Division at 972-329-8727.
Historic Mesquite, Inc. announced Opal Lawrence Historical Park and Florence Ranch Homestead will be closed for tours and will cancel all events through May 1. For details, call HMI at 972-329-8529.
For the most recent updates on the city’s local response to the coronavirus, visit cityofmesquite.com/Coronavirus.
