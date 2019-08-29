Mesquite clinic receives Gold designation

Mission East Dallas, a family health clinic, was recently recognized for their quality of care, which ranked in the top 10 percent of health centers nationwide. Mission East Dallas was presented with the 2019 Health Center Quality Leader Award and the Quality Improve Award from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).
According to a press release, Mission East Dallas has received this recognition three years in a row.
The United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on Aug. 20 that $107 million in Quality Improvement Awards (QIA) were awarded to 1,273 health centers across all U.S. states, territories and the District of Columbia. QIAs are given to the highest performing health centers nationwide as well as those health centers that have made significant quality improvement gains from the previous year.
According to a press release, the QIA support HRSA’s strategic goal to improve access to quality health care and services, and supports the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service’s goal of promoting a value-based payment system by improving the quality, breadth of services, modernization, efficiency and overall value of primary health care delivered by health centers.
The QIAs recognize health center achievements in improving cost-efficient care delivery, while also increasing quality of care; reducing health disparities; increasing both the number of patients served and patients’ ability to access comprehensive services; advancing the use of health information technology; and delivering patient-centered care.
The top 30 percent of health centers or about 378 health centers that achieved the best overall clinical performance received designation as Health Center Quality Leaders (HCQL), according to the press release.
Only 10 percent or 127 health centers receive a Gold Designation.
Captain Martha Culver DNP, RN and the acting deputy regional administrator for the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA), and Lilia Salazar, public health analyst with HRSA, presented the award to Charles J. Wiltraut, CEO of Mission East Dallas, and Brenda Jones, board member and immediate past president of the board of directors.
“This is why we exist, to improve the health of our patients and our community,” Jones said.
Mission East Dallas was also recognized for Advancing Health Information Technology (HIT) for Quality.
“It is nice to be recognized for the hard work that our team and our patients put in to improve health outcomes,” Wiltraut said.
The Health Center Quality Improvement Fiscal Year 2019 grant awards include the following:
Total Funding to Texas: 68 health centers received awards totaling $4,958,916
- Access Enhancers: 18 health centers received awards totaling $225,000
- Advancing Health Information Technology (HIT) for Quality: 60 health centers received awards totaling $313,000
- Clinical Quality Improvers: 46 health centers received awards totaling $1,194,792
- Health Center Quality Leaders: 13 health centers received awards totaling $682,823
- Health Disparities Reducers: 11 health centers received awards totaling $294,500
- National Quality Leaders: 1 health centers received awards totaling $43,801
- Patient Centered Medical Home (PCMH) Recognition: 47 health centers received awards totaling $2,180,000
- Value Enhancers: 1 health centers received awards totaling $25,000
To learn more about the Health Resources and Services Administration 2019 Quality Improvement Awards visit bphc.hrsa.gov.
