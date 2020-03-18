Mesquite closes its library system and art center

In response to the coronavirus pandemic situation, the city of Mesquite will close its Mesquite Library System and Mesquite Arts Center beginning March 19 until May 1. The closures include the Main Library, 300 West Grubb Drive, the North Branch Library, 2600 Oates Drive and the Mesquite Arts Center, 1527 N. Galloway Ave.

