Mesquite’s Director of Neighborhood Services Maria Martinez went over the second quarter Neighborhood Services report for the period of Jan. 1 through March 31 during Monday night’s City Council meeting.
Martinez said violations for the second quarter has slightly decreased since the same period last year, but there’s been an increase in complaints.
“The (myMesquite) app went live around Jan. 20 so we had a good solid two and half months and we got 341 code violations identified through the myMesquite app during that time,” she said. “That was a 160 percent increase of complaints received for code violations, so it’s working – that’s the good thing. The people are using it and it’s helping us identify the violations out there. The residents are our eyes and ears and it’s doing what we want it to do.”
According to the second quarter summary, citations issued by code inspectors are down by 76.7 percent when compared to the same period in 2019.
“Voluntary compliance is still taking the lead at 91 percent,” she said.
Contractor abatements were reported at 7 percent and citations at 2 percent.
The year-to-date comparison for violations identified proactively for this period in 2019 was 10,161 compared to 8,651 this year. Complaints submitted by residents last year was 273 compared to 710 this year; properties contracted for abatement last year was 365 compared to 513 this year, and 647 citations were issued second quarter last year compared to 151 this year.
The top violations are high grass; trash, junk and debris; nuisance premises; and overhanging limbs.
High grass violations received a 92 percent voluntary compliance of total violations; 92 percent of trash, junk and debris violations were found in voluntary compliance; nuisance premises violations received 97 percent voluntary compliance; and there was 94 percent voluntary compliance for overhanging limbs violations.
Martinez said nine new code ambassadors completed their training program, but the program was temporarily suspended due to COVID-19 on March 20.
Code ambassadors received a compliance rate of 27 percent with 101 volunteer hours under their belt.
