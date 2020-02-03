Mesquite community raises over $22k for Special Olympics Texas

Each year the Mesquite community gathers at the City Lake Aquatic Complex for the Polar Plunge event to raise money for Special Olympics Texas (SOTX), and this year’s event took place this past Saturday, Feb. 1.
Participants plunged into 49-degree water for this good cause and raised over $22,000 for SOTX athletes.
In the past 10 years, the Mesquite community has donated more than $200,000 through the annual event that generates funds to help provide people with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to compete in year-round sports, according to a press release.
All money raised for Polar Plunge goes toward providing year-round sports training and competition, health and inclusion programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities in the community.
Among the council participants were councilmen B.W. Smith, Dan Aleman and Tandy Boroughs, as well as Police Chief Charles Cato and Mesquite ISD Superintendent David Vroonland.
“We are so grateful for our community supporting this worthwhile cause. It was fun to see so many kids and adults join our police officers and community leaders to take the Polar Plunge,” Cato said.
He explained that although the event raised more than $22,000 through initial donations, there are additional pledges coming in and the final total of funds will increase.
"This was my first time to participate, and kudos to the police department for encouraging me to do so. I’m happy that I accepted the challenge. Money raised will serve students in our community who are engaged in athletics, which for me is an extremely worthy cause,” said Vroonland.
The Mesquite Police Association announced on their Facebook that their members and MPA Charities helped raise over $18,000.
To learn more about Special Olympics Texas, visit sotx.org.
