The city of Mesquite will provide one case of bottled water per household, per day while supplies last to residents currently without water due to plumbing issues caused by the winter storm.
The distribution will occur from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from the lobby of the Mesquite Police Department, 777 N. Galloway Ave. The city asks that only those residents, in most need of this free water, attend this distribution activity and leave the opportunity to their neighbors who may currently be in extreme situations.
For more information on recovery resources, the public may contact the city of Mesquite Storm Recovery Hotline at 972-204-4888 or at stormrecovery@cityofmesquite.com and can visit the cityofmesquite.com/WinterStormRecovery for a list of resources.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.