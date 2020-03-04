Director of Neighborhood Services Maria Martinez gave the Mesquite City Council a quarterly report during Monday night’s work session.
The presentation covered quarterly statistics for the period of Oct. 1 through Dec. 31.
Total complaints are down about 25.3 percent; citations issued by code inspectors are down by 55.2 percent when compared to the same period in 2019.
Martinez said she thinks the next quarter (January–March) will see a significant change, specifically in complaints, because the launch of the myMesquite app has provided another accessible avenue for the public to make complaints.
“We still maintain a 91 percent voluntary compliance rate, which is what we strive for,” she said. “If we are attaining that high level of voluntary compliance we are educating our public and hopefully changing that behavior.”
Martinez reported that the city's code ambassadors are getting a compliance rate of 27 percent with a total of 215 volunteer hours. There was an orientation held on Jan. 31 for code ambassadors, with 11 new volunteers in training and 15 re-training.
The top four violations are overhanging limbs; high grass; trash, junk and debris; and nuisance premises.
According to the first-quarter summary, overhanging limbs violations received 94 percent voluntary compliance of total violations, and 91 percent of high grass violations were found in voluntary compliance.
Trash, junk and debris violations received a 91 percent voluntary compliance as well, and nuisance premises violations received a 92 percent voluntary compliance.
Currently, there are 56 properties on the reoccurring maintenance list, to be maintained very three weeks. Seven properties have been removed from the list due to active accounts, new construction or occupied property, with 665 total properties that have been sent notice of maintenance, which is the first step in the vacant property reoccurring maintenance process.
