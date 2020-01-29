Anny Sivilay
The Mesquite City Council held a special meeting Tuesday night, and among the items on the agenda that night was to conduct a public hearing and first reading for an ordinance imposing a moratorium on applications and plans for development, for permits, plats, verifications, rezoning and site plans for convenience stores within the corporate limits of the city, adopting written findings justifying the moratorium, providing for waivers and limited exceptions to the moratorium and establishing an expiration date.
Prior to this meeting, City Manager Cliff Keheley said “the moratorium is not to ban all stores, but to press pause on new development of theses business and allow the council time to consider regulations to make convenience stores safer and reduce the impact they may have on nearby neighborhoods.”
“A moratorium is a temporary measure that provides cities the ability to address regulations and provide the development community clear expectations when it comes to new development. This moratorium is being recommended by staff to give us and the council time to discuss these issues. I do not anticipate the moratorium to last for more than 90 days,” he said.
Tuesday night’s public hearing was the second, the first was held the previous night by the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Jeff Armstrong, director of planning and development services, said this will be brought back before the council during its regular meeting on Feb. 3 for a second reading of the ordinance and another public hearing, and council will be asked to take action.
Some residents spoke up against the restriction given the commercial vacancies in the city and expressed concerns that this could possibly interfere with businesses coming in. Other residents showed up in support of the council and the moratorium.
Mayor Bruce Archer asked that potential small business owners bear with the city as they work to put standards into place and do their best to not have to go beyond 90 days.
“I understand the ‘I don’t want to lose business,’ but I don’t want to lose our citizens,” said Councilman Robert Miklos. “The fight that we have as a community is that the public perception, both inside and outside of Mesquite, is of a decreasing safety, and as much as I am concerned about businesses coming in here, my top job is everyone’s safety.”
Councilman Kenny Green addressed concerns about the 90 days being drawn out.
“I personally wouldn’t support extending this more than the 90 days. We were told to allow 90 days to make sure we had enough time to put everything into place,” he said. “We’re going to try to get these regulations in place as quickly as possible, but we want to do it the right way. So by putting the moratorium in effect it allows us the time to make sure we do it the right way because we don’t want to negatively impact any of these businesses.”
Council unanimously approved the first reading.
