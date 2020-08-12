The original item was postponed at the July 20 council meeting. The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the original zoning text amendment on June 22. A request was made on July 20 by the council for further revisions.
“One of the things that we looked at was the need for regulating minor reception facilities or event centers a little more strongly than we have. So what we proposed is to have a requirement that minor reception facilities within 500 feet of a residential property would be required to obtain a condition use permit from this council,” said Jeff Armstrong, director of Planning and Development Services.
Another change to the original ordinance is requiring security cameras.
Armstrong stated that previously the reception facility definition exempted event facilities/spaces that could be rented but were part of another establishment like in a restaurant.
“We’ve had some issues around town with certain businesses that have those (reception facilities) so we looked at ways that would be appropriate to regulate those and what we’ve finally come up with is essentially a definition of these facilities that would specifically make clear that if you have an event facility within another business that they will be treated as two separate uses. And that event facility will (be) required to have its own certificate of occupancy. Essentially it will become a minor or a major reception facility based on how large it is,” he said.
“It would have to meet those requirements on its own regardless of what it’s attached to, which really will help the businesses, the restaurants or whatever it may be to not become a nonconforming use itself and have hurdles down the road should those types of uses want to expand,” Armstrong added.
The city staff also wanted to expand on security requirements. Armstrong stated that currently the city requires qualified security personnel at an event where alcohol is provided or consumed, and any event where there’s live music or a disc jockey for patrons ages 13-21 but does not specify how many security personnel.
The revision would require one security personnel for the first 25 attendees and one for each additional 100 attendees.
Council approved amended ordinance.
