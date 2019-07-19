A public hearing was held during Monday night’s regular City Council meeting to consider an ordinance submitted by the city for a zoning change to amend Planned Development - Mixed Use Ordinance No. 3967 to allow changes to the uses permitted on property described as being about 60.31 acres of land located at 21100 IH 635.
Planning Director Jeff Armstrong said they did not receive any responses in favor or in opposition to the application from property owners with the statutory notification area.
The Planning and Zoning Commission recommends approval of the amendment.
“The purpose of this amendment to the PD is to remove multifamily uses as a permitted use within that land development district,” Armstrong said.
City Manager Cliff Keheley explained to a resident that the removal of multifamily use from this development was the result of feedback from the neighborhood during last year’s public hearings on the development agreement.
“The neighborhood in that area had requested no multifamily, and it was the council’s agreement in the development agreement that that would be removed,” he said.
