During last week’s Mesquite City Council virtual meeting, City Manager Cliff Keheley briefed the council on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Urgent Need funding allocated to Mesquite for COVID-19 assistance.
The presentation proposed support for existing sub-recipients that include several nonprofits; $100,000 is allocated to Sharing Life, $20,000 to Mesquite Social Services, $10,000 to Visiting Nurses Association, $1,000 to Mission East Dallas, $10,000 to Hope’s Door, and $1,000 to The Senior Source. Funding of $15,000 has also been allocated to public safety equipment for disinfecting fire and police equipment.
“We are setting aside $250,000 for small business assistance; we’re still looking to see what that program would look like,” Keheley said. “We’re holding $269,000 in reserve and we’re going to open up another round of applications for our existing recipients and potentially other recipients in the community.”
It was council consensus to move forward with the suggested allocations.
