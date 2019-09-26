Mesquite council approves new pay for employees

The Mesquite City Council approved an ordinance adopting the 2019-20 pay plans for general government employees at the Sept. 16 City Council meeting.
This will go into effect on Oct. 1, providing flat, fixed pay adjustments for certain employees in hard-to-fill positions and providing market adjustments, merit increases and training pay for certain public safety dispatchers, adopting revised pay plans with market adjustments for commissioned police and fire personnel effective Jan. 1, providing step increases for eligible commissioned police and fire personnel effective on their respective anniversary date and providing increased prior and current service annuities under the Texas Municipal Retirement System for qualifying retirees and beneficiaries, which includes a cost of living adjustment (COLA) at the 50 percent level.
Resident and former Mesquite dispatcher Kenny Green commended the council for their decision.
“Our dispatchers do more than just answer the phones," he said. "They’re the first voice you hear when there’s an emergency. When you have to call 911 they’re the ones that pick up the phone, they basically triage the situation and decide what resources to send out whether it’s police or fire.”
The council also approved an ordinance establishing a bilingual assignment pay program for the Mesquite Fire Department and authorizing assignment pay for commissioned firefighters and general government employees of the Mesquite Fire Department who have satisfied certain criteria and who have been assigned to perform the specialized function of translating certain languages as part of their duties for the Mesquite Fire Department.
Mayor Stan Pickett said the police department has something similar to this.
“Being bilingual is a tremendous asset in our community as it is in most communities throughout North Texas and throughout our country,” he said.
Another ordinance regarding pay was approved by the council. This increases the assignment pay for members of the Mesquite Fire Department who satisfy certain conditions and criteria and who are assigned to perform the specialized function of a paramedic actually assigned to designated front-line ambulances during working hours (“front-line/ride-out ambulance services”).
Councilman Jeff Casper was not in favor of the ordinance.
“For me, the market is saying that we have a very competitive pay for firefighters. When we give a test we see a lot of applicants sit for that. I think this amount should be going to dispatch,” he said.
