The Mesquite City Council considered an ordinance during the Dec. 16 meeting determining the public necessity of acquiring a total of approximately .291 acres of real property interests from property located at 2101 U.S. Highway 80 in Mesquite. This property is known as Barons Apartment Homes and owned by Atlantic Pacific Companies. The acquisition is for construction of a public trail easement as part of Heritage Trail Phase 2.
Matthew Holzapfel, director of public works, said this would extend the trail in north Mesquite across LBJ Freeway starting at the McDonald’s near LBJ and Towne Centre Drive. It would take it in front of the Home Depot along Towne Centre and then down South Mesquite Creek, crossing underneath the barrier of U.S. Highway 80. This would bring that connectivity north and south for that trail system across U.S. Highway 80 and then would continue south along the trail and terminate along the existing trail that is near the Mesquite Animal Shelter on Gross Road.
“We have been negotiating with the Barons Apartments for many months and we keep getting assurances that they’ll sign the easement, but we don’t seem to be making much headway,” Holzapfel said. “So this ordinance is to give the city manager authority to conclude those negotiations and, if necessary, to condemn the property.”
Council authorized the city of Mesquite the use of power of eminent domain to acquire public trail easements on .088 acres and .203 acres of property, both located 2101 U.S. Highway 80 from the Barons Apartment Homes, for the public use of a hike and bike trail and related improvements as part of the Mesquite Heritage Trail Phase 2, which is also a part of the North Central Texas Council of Governments 2045 Regional Veloweb and the city’s trail master plan for the use by the citizens and the general public.
