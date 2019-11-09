A public hearing was conducted during Monday night’s Mesquite City Council to consider several ordinance submitted by Brian Wyatt of WRA Architects for a change of zoning from single-family residential to single-family residential with a conditional use permit allowing an elementary school on Chisholm Trail and two middle schools on Crest Park Drive and N. Town East Boulevard.
There were two responses in favor and none in opposition to the first request – Cannaday Elementary; one response in favor and three in opposition to the second request – Wilkinson Middle School; and two responses in favor and two in opposition to the last request – McDonald Middle School.
The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval for all three.
Jeff Armstrong, director of Planning and Development Services, said for Cannaday, they’re proposing the construction of 11 additional classrooms.
“One of the purposes is to eliminate the portable buildings out there,” he said. “They’ll be doing other site improvements – a new queue-in lane, drop-off lane that will be onsite that will be built. It’ll be 1,400 feet, which assuming about 20 feet per car, will get about 70 cars off the street at any given time.”
For Wilkinson and McDonald, they’re proposing to build an addition gymnasium/storm shelter.
He also stated that there are no plans to increase the student population at any of these campuses.
City Council unanimously approved all three requests.
