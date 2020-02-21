The Mesquite City Council received a briefing from Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) staff regarding the IH 635/LBJ East Project during Monday night’s council pre-meeting.
This project starts just east of US 75 of the I-635 /I-30 Interchange and ends just before Town East Boulevard. The project length is 11 miles with about a two-mile section of reconstruction on I-30 for transition.
“The general purpose for this reconstruction is to provide congestion relief, increase area mobility and local connectivity, improve safety and provide reliable travel time,” said Nolan Del Hierro with TxDOT.
Del Hierro said the existing corridor was built in the 1960s for an annual average daily traffic of about 180,000, which is now up to 210,000 and continuing to grow.
TxDOT is looking to increase the general purpose capacity from eight lanes to 10, which aims to relieve congestion. Del Hierro said they will construct continuous frontage roads that will allow for better connectivity along the corridor.
The proposed project design includes a full reconstruction of the existing eight general purpose lanes to 10, with auxiliary lanes at entrance and exit ramps; full reconstruction of the existing concurrent tolled managed lane; full reconstruction of the discontinuous frontage roads to continuous frontage roads up to Town East Boulevard; full reconstruction of city street overcrossing and undercrossing structures; and full reconstruction of the I-30/I-635 interchange.
According to the presentation, the estimated utility adjustment design completion is slated for late spring to early summer, and the estimated utility adjustment construction is slated to start in mid- to late summer.
A website for this project is anticipated to launch in March. The project hotline is live and can be reached at 833-HWY-635E. The information email is info@635East.com as well as text alerts: text 635 East to #31996.
A groundbreaking ceremony is slated for April 14 and two community open houses scheduled for April. Substantial completion of the I-635 LBJ East Project is expected in 2024.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.