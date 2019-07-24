During the July 15 Mesquite City Council meeting, a public hearing was conducted to consider a request submitted by Ahmad Khatib, on behalf of Ten Minute Oil Change, for a change of zoning from Planned Development - General Retail to Planned Development - General Retail with a Conditional Use Permit to allow used tire sales at 520 Clay Mathis Road.
No responses in favor or in opposition to the application were received from property owners within the statutory notification area.
Jeff Armstrong, director of Planning and Development Services, said Ten Minute Oil change is a business that does oil changes and minor auto repairs.
Armstrong said the proposed use is consistent and compatible with surrounding nonresidential uses. The proposed use also conforms to the commercial zoning of the subject property as well as to the comprehensive plan.
Staff does not expect this proposed use to impact the development of any nearby property with the condition proposed.
“After reviewing the various criteria for conditional use permit, staff feels and Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the conditional use permit with the condition that outdoor display and storage of tires be prohibited,” he said.
The council denied the applicant’s request.
