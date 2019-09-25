Mesquite’s Infrastructure Asset Manager Christian Hickey briefed the City Council on the Real.Texas.Roads. program during the Sept. 16 council pre-meeting to go over the selection process and streets to be included in the program for fiscal year 2020-21.
In November 2015, Mesquite residents approved a $125 million bond election to repair two-lane residential streets.
The street selection calculates a priority score for every eligible street. Fifty percent is based on pavement condition, 50 percent is based on traffic and safety factors, and then there’s the international roughness index, which Hickey said is an indicator of how the road feels to the driver.
“The bumpier the road the higher that factor’s going to be,” she said.
The second step is to group streets into manageable repair groups, which help decrease mobilization costs, increase productivity and resident satisfaction, according to the presentation.
The third step is to calculate the average priority score and repair cost for each group, then go down the ranking and determine what groups can be included in the budgeted amount.
“Our goal that we’re proposing is that we look at the Grade 4 streets, and we put the most efforts onto those streets,” Hickey said.
City staff would like to bring the Grade 4 streets up to at least a Grade 2. Grade 4 work includes streets, curbs and gutter, sidewalks, driveway aprons and alley approaches.
Grades 3, 2 and 1 will see localized repair in small quantities to address bad spots, street work and curb ramps as needed.
After receiving direction from council, staff will look at concrete and asphalt streets to determine the extent of work that needs to be done, ranging from localized full-depth repair to full reconstruction. The more extent the work, the more it’ll cost per square yard.
“When we hit a neighborhood with this new plan we’re not just going to touch the Grade 4 streets. That’s where most of the money will go because it’s going to take more money to fix a Grade 4 street, but we also want to touch the Grade 3s and 2s, and if we see a panel here or a panel there, or if there’s a wheelchair ramp needed here, we’re going to touch the entire neighborhood to some level,” said Matthew Holzapfel, director of Public Works. “If it’s already a Grade 2 or a low Grade 1, it’s probably going to get very minimal work, but we’re spending those dollars early on so we’re not having to spend the $10-20 when it becomes a Grade 4 15 years later.”
Council directed staff to include the Rollingwood Hills Addition in the next Real.Texas.Roads. program.
Staff will re-assess every street prior to design and based on staff expertise, will determine the method of rehabilitation.
