The Mesquite City Council received a briefing and recommendation during the Aug. 17 City Council meeting from a representative of Emergency Services Consultation International (ESCI) regarding the results of the 2020 City of Mesquite Fire Department Agency Evaluation & Fire Station Location Study.
Sheldon Gilbert, ESCI’s CEO, stated that this study was intended to look at where the Mesquite Fire Department is and give the department a current conditions evaluation as it relates to local and regional standards, and relevant state and national standards.
The overall observation is that the MFP is a highly capable fire department, well equipped and trained, has a strong administration and management, and desires to meet future challenges and meet industry best practices.
Gilbert noted there is a need for additional administrative staff, facilities and operational resources to provide consistent citywide coverage that meets department and national standards and to accommodate growth.
According to the executive summary, ESCI finds that the structure and function of the MFD are consistent with the risk, demand and services provided.
MFD is a high performing all-risk fire department that handles multiple types of emergencies and provides services that address identified risk elements within the community. The department responded to 18,473 incidents in 2018. As is typically found, a high percentage of incidents are emergency medical calls (75 percent of the total in 2018).
The study states that given the amount of undeveloped land in the city and its ETJ, this growth can accelerate at varying speeds in light of proactive management toward economic development and complete build-out of major neighborhood development projects such as Lucas Farms, Polo Ridge and Spradley Farms.
At the end of the briefing, Gilbert offered some recommendations on how the MFP can improve.
“The first thing we would recommend is that you adopt some response time standards and targets. We don’t recommend that you adopt the national standards because most people can’t meet that, and that’s not realistic,” he said.
It was also recommended that MFP enhance emergency medical services, modify deployment models and dispatch assignments, add two new fire stations to serve Polo Ridge/Spradley Farms and Lucas Farms Development, consider adding a lieutenant to the training division and additional deputy chief to separate EMS and training oversight, seek funding to construct a new training facility, and conduct annual mandatory fit for duty physicals that are National Protection Association (NFPA) 1582 compliant.
“The number one killer of firefighters in America is still heart attacks, closely followed up by cancer,” Gilbert said. “By being able to detect things early and using that National Protection Association standard you’re able to catch/detect things early, ultimately decreasing liability to the city and also decrease the risk to your personnel, which will allow you to have a healthy workforce, which can serve your community better.”
