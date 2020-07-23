A public hearing was held during Monday night’s Mesquite City Council meeting to consider a rezoning request from agricultural to planned development – agricultural to allow for a single-family residential development.
Jeff Armstrong, director of Planning and Development Services, presented council with the details.
The proposed rezoning is for 363 acres of land located southwest of FM 2932 and County Road 214 in Kaufman County, east of the Heartland development.
Armstrong said the property was annexed in May of this year. The rezoning request is for the purpose of putting in a 269 lot subdivision consisting of one-acre lots. Berkshire Estates is the name of the proposed development.
According to the presentation, Berkshire Estates would have to meet the following standards: have minimum one-acre lots; screening of lots backing FM 2932 shall consist of a decorative metal fence and a minimum 10-foot wide landscaped buffer; and entry features identify the subdivision at all entrances to the subdivision along FM2932. Additionally, entry features should be landscaped in a manner consistent with the landscape buffer along FM 2932 and maintained by the homeowner association (HOA).
No feedback was received from the notification areas in favor or opposition.
The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval to rezone the property to planned development – agricultural with the stipulation that the concept plan and development standards are consistent with Resolution No. 2019-39.
No citizens commented during the public hearing.
“I’m excited about the continued growth out there. …this is providing, now, another unique product for the homebuyers and it’s incredible to see that even right now, during the COVID-19, that the housing market is continuing strong,” said Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Dan Aleman, of District 6.
Council approved the rezoning request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.