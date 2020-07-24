During Monday night’s Mesquite City Council meeting, the council considered an ordinance approving Zoning Text Amendment No. 2020-04 to Mesquite Zoning Ordinance Section 3-203, Schedule of Permitted Uses; Section 3-508, Reception Facilities; and Section 6-102, Definitions; pertaining to new and revised regulations for major reception facilities, minor reception facilities and accessory reception facilities.
The Planning and Zoning Commission recommends approval of the zoning text amendment.
Jeff Armstrong, director of Planning and Development Services, went over some changes to the reception facility definition during the pre-meeting.
According to the presentation, a reception facility is an establishment that is made available for private use, principally for parties, dances, receptions, banquets or similar social events. An accessory reception facility can be a reception facility which is accessory to a lawful principal use that is considered incidental and secondary to the principal use.
A minor reception facility does not exceed 6,000 total square feet, including the entire building square footage and the outdoor areas that are designed for reception activities.
A major reception facility has more than 6,000 total square feet; including the entire building square footage and the outdoor areas which are designated for reception activities.
“This proposed ordinance would change our minor reception facilities that are currently allowed in a number of zoning districts by right. This would separate those that are within 500 feet of residential zoning versus those that are farther away,” Armstrong said during the regular meeting. “Those that are within 500 feet of residential zoning would require a conditional use permit; they don’t currently.”
He also stated that all major reception facilities currently require a conditional use permit and would continue to under this ordinance.
A couple of things Armstrong said they are looking to change for the major and minor facilities is adding a specific number of security personnel, depending on the size of the event, and surveillance requirement. Currently security is only required for certain events such as one with live music or alcohol, and the ordinance doesn’t specify a number of security personnel.
The council voted to postpone this item and leave the public hearing open until the Aug. 3 meeting.
