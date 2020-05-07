During Monday night’s Mesquite City Council pre-meeting, City Manager Cliff Keheley briefed the council on the financial impacts that the coronavirus has had on the city, and sought direction in several areas for this summer.
The financial impacts include staff time and overtime for response efforts, which come out to $228,788.
“While a lot of it is overtime, a good portion of it – almost half – is staff that we have reassigned to crisis response, and those are expenses that we do track because in any emergency we do expect FEMA to provide some funding in the form of a reimbursement,” Keheley said.
Equipment costs for protective gear and disinfectant came out to $21,915. The cost of building disinfectant has yet to be determined; both are eligible for reimbursement by FEMA.
Solid waste cost (above-average landfill costs) comes out to $29,970.
Keheley said sales tax will be down significantly in April and May and throughout the rest of the summer to a potential 15 percent loss.
“That is where we came up with the $5 million estimate, and that is worst-case. We will not know what the sales tax impacts are until the state gives us that information, and those usually lag about two or three months behind,” he said.
Revenue loss for the city also includes about $315,500 in fines; $245,500 in parks and recreation activity reservation fees, which he said is partially offset by salary savings; $6,000 in library fees; $15,000 in arts center rental fees; $25,000 in animal services adoption fees; and $25,000 in other misc. fees.
City staff calculated a savings of $354,320 as a result of reductions made since March 17 that includes supplies, travel and contractual services.
Projected savings through Sept. 30 include salary savings and a hiring freeze; permanent closure of the vaccine clinic, which he said they do not intend to reopen until after council makes a decision on budget. They’ve also decided to cancel the June 13 Summer Sizzle due to expenditure and not being sure where social distancing will be by then.
“The only positions that we would continue to hire would be police officers, solid waste, utilities, street department, and equipment services. All of these divisions are short on people as it is, and we did not want to further impact them by not being able to fill positions if they could,” said Keheley.
He said the city has $20 million in reserve funds that will give the city the ability to weather this crisis through the rest of the budget year, but they will continue to find additional savings to reduce the impact through frozen positions and other projects that may come up and can be deferred.
“We’re not in dire straits; we’re not at risk of having to close essential services just because of the crisis,” he said. “But there is the potential for a bad economy coming out of this crisis and we are, as always, prepared for that. The fund balance will work only for a short term; it is not something we can rely on for the long term.”
Staff recommended that current efforts for parks and reservation facilities stay in place until Gov. Greg Abbott announces Phase 2 plans.
“The current phase still discourages public gatherings and large groups, and we feel that what we have in place now is effective, and we have not seen a lot of people coming out and using the parks,” Keheley said. “But as people start to feel more comfortable to go out we’ll need to reinforce the social distancing in parks."
The city announced Wednesday that it would keep both libraries closed until June 1 and delay decisions on summer camps and the city’s three pools until guidance is provided by the state.
The city will continue the suspension of the residential curbside recycling program until July 1.
According to Wednesday’s press release, Keheley plans to have discussions throughout the summer with council to evaluate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for the upcoming budget year and anticipates reductions in services and delays in projects for the upcoming fiscal year.
The Mesquite Library will announce details on curb side services starting next week. Parks and Recreation and the Mesquite Arts Center continue to provide online options for residents.
“Our staff has done an outstanding job of responding to this crisis. They have continued to provide services and adjusted to changes in how we provide those services to maintain an exceptional level of customer service for our citizens,” stated Keheley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.