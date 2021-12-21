The city of Mesquite officially declared the winners of its City Council Runoff Election at its Monday meeting.

Jeff Casper and Jennifer Vidler were sworn in for places 1 and 3 at the dais. Casper was accompanied by his wife and son.

The city officially certified that Casper received 309 votes 51.5% of the vote, and Vidler received 293 votes, or 52% of the vote.

Following Casper and Vidler’s swearing in, each council member was given a certificate to officially recognize their being sworn into office. 

Councilmember Kenny Green was appointed mayor pro-tem, and Councilmember Tandy Boroughs was appointed deputy mayor pro-tem.

Also during the meeting, Aleman was appointed principal member to the Regional Transportation Council, and Boroughs was appointed as alternate member. Both terms will expire June 30, 2022.

