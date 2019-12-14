Mesquite CVB earns Partner of the Year Award

The Mesquite Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) was presented the 2019 Partner of the Year award by The Hotel Association. The association’s Executive Committee and Advisory Board made the announcement during The Gala & Awards Extravaganza on Dec. 7 at the Marriott Hotel Las Colinas in Irving.
“This award signifies the engagement, involvement and contribution that the Mesquite CVB team has demonstrated in 2019 through their hard work and efforts in the hotel, tourism and hospitality industry. They have transformed their opportunities to promote tourism and bring tourists to Mesquite, Texas at an astounding level,” said Al DeBerry, CEO of The Hotel Association.
The Hotel Association is a Dallas based organization comprised of hoteliers and hospitality related professionals across the DFW Metroplex including more than 100 hotels, multiple corporate partners and 12 Convention & Visitors Bureaus. Their mission is to educate, inform and provide opportunities for the members to be a part of the hotel and tourism industry through relationships and networking.
