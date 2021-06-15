Mesquite’s Beyond Belief Dance Company earned a live audition in front of the judges of America’s Got Talent on June 8.
The dance company began preparing for an audition at one of its rehearsals earlier in the year. Justin Johnson, director of the dance company, said because of the challenges of the pandemic in 2020, they felt like there was not much to lose. One night, they filmed one of their rehearsals and submitted the tape to the judges for viewing.
“When we got the call, saying they were interested, I was taken aback,” he said. “Then the pressure starts flaring up as a director. When we got the call that we were going to move forward to the live audition in front of the judges, I was just over the moon.”
Johnson said he was thinking of everything he could do to bring out the best in his company.
There's a lot larger stake at hand,” he said. “This is not just an opportunity to be on television and share your artistry with America but obviously for the kids, the prize is really alluring for them as well. I think the stakes are so much higher. They're used to competitions, but this is so much larger.”
Johnson said after he received the call from the judges, he surprised the kids by presenting them with bags with golden tickets inside.
“They got emotional,” he said. “They were all full of excitement. I think it was all they could imagine or hope for.”
The Beyond Belief Dance Company is awaiting updates from the judges. Meanwhile, the dancers are focusing on maintaining their skill level.
“If we get the call to move through the next round, we just want to make sure the skill is up so we can give our absolute best,” Johnson said.
The company’s age group ranges from 7 to 13. They meet around three times each week to practice a multitude of styles including ballet, acro, jazz, contemporary, lyrical and pop as well as conditioning and flexibility and choreography classes. Johnson also encouraged his students to take one-on-one classes.
“Everyone is just doing their absolute best to keep their game face fully focused on the prize,” he said. “I'm looking forward to the kids growing stronger as a team. This is an incredible experience. I hope this introduces them to a world they thought was out of reach that this can be possible through hard work and perseverance.”
Johnson grew up in Mesquite and began dancing at the Joy Sharp School of Dance. With who grew up in the Mesquite Little League Drill Team and Football Association, he said he always had an interest in the movement. As a kid, Johnson’s uncle took him to dance classes because of their shared interest in theater and the arts.
“Growing up, I always imagined myself being a director,” Johnson said. “I started teaching little league drill team as a choreographer. One thing led to another. Dance Team and Beyond Belief just fell into my hands.”
His original studio was located on North Galloway Avenue. As Bittenbender went out of business, Johnson decided to open his own studio after receiving encouragement from the parents of his students.
“I always said if I had a studio, it would be beyond belief,” he said. “People would not believe how good it is and how much talent lies within one space.”
