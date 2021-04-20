The city of Mesquite’s Municipal Center, located at 1515 N. Galloway Ave. and that is home to most of the city’s administrative operations, is now the George A. Venner, Sr. Municipal Center. The announcement was made at a special presentation during the April 19 City Council meeting. Venner served as mayor from 1987-1991 and launched many community programs that are still active today.
Venner had the vision in 1988, to address the extraordinary growth of the city and its employees. With the city renting space in a dozen locations for its staff, he approached the owner of the 50,000 square-foot medical office building. He convinced them to donate the land and the city bought the building, saving taxpayers more than $7 million in today’s dollar.
Mayor Bruce Archer said during the presentation, “It is my special announcement to celebrate and commemorate George Venner, to pay tribute to his long and distinguished public service career and to bestow a unique honor on a man who truly embodies the definition of ‘servant-leader.’ While Mayor Venner’s accomplishments are significant, what I admire most about this man, is his honor, his integrity and his love for Mesquite.”
In 1987, Venner led the search for a new performing arts center. Today, the Mesquite Arts Center is home to the Mesquite Symphony Orchestra, Mesquite Community Band, Mesquite Arts Theatre and Texas Area Artists. In 1988, he organized Keep Mesquite Beautiful, Inc. It earned the Governor’s Community Achievement Award in 1990. Other notable programs that Venner helped guide included community events like Christmas in the Park, the Community Public Health Clinic, the Rutherford Recreation Center and Senior Center, and the Mesquite Police Department’s first K-9 Program. In 1988, he was honored with the “Citizen of the Year” award.
Since his term of mayor, Venner has remained active in the community, serving on various boards and committees, including the Mesquite Arts Council Board of Directors and being a “Mustanger” ambassador for the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce.
Archer said, “His vision laid the foundation of what the city is today. His legacy of leadership is everywhere in this community.”
