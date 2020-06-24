Mesquite Drive-In Celebrate America Independence Concert Event
The public is invited to a drive-in concert event at 7:30 p.m., June 29. The Mesquite Community Band's 2020 Celebration of Independence Day concert event welcomes guests to watch the concert from the comfort of their cars or on the Freedom Park Lawn of the Mesquite Arts Center.
 
Guest are encourage to practice social distancing and bring their own lawn chairs and coolers for this event.
 
The Texas Department of Public Safety requires 6 feet distancing between groups and groups cannot exceed 10 persons.
Celebrate safely.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments