Mesquite rates 14 percent above the Texas average in the value of city services its residents feel they receive for the taxes paid. In addition, City of Mesquite employees provide customer service that is 23 percent above the Texas average. Those were just a few of the results from Mesquite’s 2019 Community Survey.
“This community survey will be one of the tools we use moving forward to develop policies and programs for the community. We can always do better and the input from our community will help us do that,” said City Manager Cliff Keheley.
Keheley stated the survey confirmed the top issues the city will face during the next five years will be public safety, street maintenance and neighborhood vitality.
The community survey showed that the top priorities for residents are the maintenance of city streets/sidewalks, the enforcement of codes/ordinances and public safety services. Some of the city services that were rated significantly higher than the Texas and United States average were the quality of trash pick-up, parks and recreation programs, and the effectiveness of communications.
The community survey results consisted of a random sampling of 851 Mesquite residents who completed the seven-page questionnaire by mail or online.
The results of the survey are available at cityofmesquite.com/CommunitySurvey.
