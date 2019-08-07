Mesquite earns third highly prized Scenic City Certification

Mesquite has been recognized as a 2019 Certified Scenic City award recipient through the Scenic City Certification Program. This is the city’s third consecutive certification. Mesquite ranks gold in the program, which recognizes Texas municipalities that implement high-quality scenic standards for public roadways and public spaces. Mesquite is one of only four cities in the Dallas–Fort Worth area to hold the esteemed gold ranking, and has been certified since the program’s start in 2010.
“Maintaining a vibrant and attractive community has long been a strategic goal and objective of the City Council,” said City Manager Cliff Keheley. “Council and City staff have worked hard over the years to make sure we have appropriate policies in place to achieve this goal. To have a third-party evaluate our standards and recognize this work is an invaluable tool to measure the success of our efforts. Recertification as a Scenic City is an honor for our entire community.”
Certification is for five years and is awarded based on a comprehensive assessment of existing city ordinances for landscaping, tree planting, and sign regulation. Assessment is point-based, with certification earned by cities that receive high scores. Mesquite received perfect scores for its ordinances in the following categories: protection of landscaping during construction activities, specified requirements for landscaping in parking lots; and clearly-defined design standards to create unity-of-design.
