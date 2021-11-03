Dan Aleman will serve as Mesquite’s first Latino mayor, voters decided during Tuesday’s election.
Aleman won his bid for mayor with 59% of the votes over opponent Ron Ward’s 41%, according to unofficial numbers provided by the city of Mesquite.
Aleman has been serving as the city’s Place 6 councilman and as Deputy Mayor Pro Tem.
Debbie Anderson will serve as the city’s newest Place 6 representative after winning 51% of the votes. Her opponent, Brandon Murden, won 49%.
“This is my first ever campaign. I never saw myself going into politics,” Anderson said. “I thank all of the candidates. Everyone was very well-behaved, and there was no nastiness, as far as I'm concerned. I sent a note to my opponent thanking him for being such a gentleman.”
Mesquite voters also chose to keep three City Council members in their current spots.
Incumbent Kenny Green secured his spot on the Place 2 seat with 74% of the votes over the 26% secured by opponent Dorothy Patterson.
“Now that the pandemic has started coming to a full end, I hope I can do even more,” Green said. “That slowed me during my last term and some of the things I wanted to get done. I really, truly look forward to two years without a pandemic, because I really want to get things done and see what I'm capable of.”
Green also gave commendation to both mayoral candidates for their campaigns during the election.
“We had a mayoral race where we had two minority candidates run for the first time in the history of this city,” he said. “I definitely give congratulations to Dan Aleman, who is the first Latino mayor. He and his team worked really hard. It's a well-earned victory, and I look forward to working with him over the next two years. I also wanted to thank Ron Ward for his hard work and his team during the campaign. They put in a lot of effort as well. I think the results showed that.”
Incumbent Tandy Boroughs kept his Place 4 seat after winning 52% of the votes. Opponent Andrew Hubacek, garnered 48%.
“It was a hard-fought battle,” Boroughs said. “It was very close. I think going out and talking to the public, sending them mailers, text messaging, I did pretty much everything possible, but I think the biggest thing is just going door to door and talking with the voters, just seeing what they had to say.”
Boroughs said he hopes to continue downtown development and bring entertainment venues to his district.
BW Smith will remain as the city’s Place 5 council member after winning 62% of the votes.
Voters will have to go to the polls once again on Dec. 7 to decide via runoff election who will serve as the city’s Place 1 and Place 3 representatives.
Jeff Casper and David Burris will both contend for the Place 1 seat. Casper won 43% of the votes for Tuesday’s election, and Burris won 42%. A third opponent, Joe Hicks, won 15%.
Jennifer Vidler and Elizabeth Rodriguez-Ross will both run for the Place 3 spot in a runoff election. Vidler won 47% of the votes for Tuesday’s election, and Rodriguez-Ross won 37%. A third opponent, Rose Grimsley, won 16% of the votes.
Results are slated to be canvassed by the city during the Nov. 15 City Council meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.