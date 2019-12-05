Maria Martinez, director of Neighborhood Services, on Monday presented the City Council with a Neighborhood Services quarterly report for the period of July 1 through Sept. 30.
According to city staff, nine out of every 10 Mesquite property owners fix issues that are not in compliance with ordinances or safety standards set forth by the city. The efforts to provide a balance of education and enforcement regarding a strong code compliance program are creating successes between the city and the community.
“Our voluntary compliance with those found in violation of a code violation is at 89 percent. That means Mesquite property owners we contact are positively responding to code notices and are working with our staff to understand the violations and find solutions to fix those issues. That’s fantastic. That is what we want,” Martinez said.
She reported that the top violations continue to be high grass, overhanging limbs, trash, junk or debris and landscaping maintenance. It was also noted that consistent and reliable customer service by city staff has been a fundamental part of their success.
The City Council has “Attractive Neighborhoods” as one of the top strategic goals. One of the objectives within that goal is for city staff to establish an ongoing education program on property maintenance and appearance regulations, according to city staff.
A press release states that volunteers through the city’s Code Ambassadors program continue to play an important role in code enforcement. They assist the city staff in the code enforcement process.
In the fourth quarter of 2019, from July to September, code ambassadors identified 767 violations compared to 297 during the same period in 2018. The voluntary compliance by property owners nearly tripled in the most recent quarter compared to last year.
An orientation for the Code Ambassador program is schedule for Jan. 30; those interested in participating in this program can register by calling Neighborhood Services at 972-329-8704.
