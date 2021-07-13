The Mesquite City Council unanimously approved the expansion of Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) No. 12 at the July 6 meeting.
The council added approximately 13 acres of city rights-of-way adjacent to the zone and approximately 828 acres of non-contiguous land generally located south of Scyene Road and west of Lawson Road. The parcel lies east of the Ashley Furniture Distribution center and encompasses the Mesquite Airport.
After public input from the June 7 meeting, the city staff removed residential areas along Lawson Road from the proposed reinvestment zone.
Assistant City Manager Ted Chin said Lawson was originally included so tax revenue from the property could go toward the North Texas Council of Governments’ project to improve the road.
“This item shows the growth out there in the district looking for potential growth in industrial park out in that area,” Councilman Dan Aleman said. “I am excited for this item.”
The reinvestment zone is part of a larger tax increment reinvestment zone (TIRZ) north of Interstate 20 bordered by Lawson and McKenzie Road.
At the June 7 meeting, resident Tasha Martinez and other residents spoke against the expansion, deeming it bad for the homeowners on Lawson and a disruption to the wildlife that lives in the land behind the homes – specifically insects that are important to gardeners on Lawson.
“I know (Texas-)190 is coming, and it’ll be a good opportunity for the city’s growth but putting that strip of land between the city limits and where 190 is expected to land is not the solution to this particular opportunity,” Mark McPherson, attorney for the devil’s Bowl Speedway owners said.
The Devil’s Bowl Speedway was also removed from the proposed TIRZ.
Councilman Robert Miklos clarified at the June 7 meeting that expanding the TIRZ does not affect the development of the land parcel, nor does it annex residents on Lawson into the city of Mesquite. Expanding the TIRZ gives tools to help build infrastructure for any proposed development in the future.
“If you’re a property owner, and your property is in the TIRZ, it doesn’t increase the amount of taxes you pay to anybody,” Miklos said. “It diverts a percentage of those taxes you would pay if you were in the city to fund projects that would benefit your area instead of the money going to the city and you not ever benefit from the taxes you pay.”
