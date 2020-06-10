The Mesquite Public Library System, Parks and Recreation summer camp and other selective city services will be opening in response to Governor Greg Abbott’s announcement of Phase III to Open Texas. The city’s Main Library opens June 15 with special hours, summer camps will start June 22 and on July 1 multi-use basketball/tennis courts will open. All new openings will be provided with continued social distancing and safety measures in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. Swimming pools will remain closed to the general public pending further evaluation by city staff of future Executive Orders by the Governor.
The following is the schedule of expanded services and programs offered by the City:
June 9, Registration for summer camp in limited locations opens. For details, visit www.cityofmesquite.com/SummerCamp or call the Parks and Recreation Department at 972-216-6260.
June 15, Main Library, 300 West Grubb Drive, will reopen. Special hours for seniors age 65 or older, families with children age 13 and under and customers with underlying health issues will be 9 - 10 a.m., Monday - Saturday. The general public hours will be 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The “Library to Go” service will continue for cardholders to receive front door pickup service at the library of reserved books, movies and audiobooks. For details, call the library at 972-216-6220.
June 22, Summer camps begin with specific health and safety guidelines.
July 1, Multi-use basketball/tennis courts open at parks.
July 1, Parks and Recreation facilities open for reservation use. Recreation classes and fitness rooms remain closed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.