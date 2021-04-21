City leaders in Mesquite are exploring different options to help slow speeding traffic in its neighborhoods.
Eric Gallt, the city’s manager of traffic engineering, told the City Council on Monday that there has been an increase in the number of speeding complaints in neighborhoods.
He said the state allows for a speed limit of 30 mph, but cities can reduce it to 25 mph.
Gallt said the city’s targeted speed is the 85th percentile speed, which is the speed where 85 percent of the traffic is travelling or less.
Gallt said the speeding concerns have come from residents across the city, but he said the largest number of complaints have come from districts 4 and 5, followed by 3 and 6.
“In District 6 we’re starting to see more because we’re getting more building in that area,” Gallt said. “In District 5 there are older communities that are seeing these and we get a lot of those.”
Gallt presented a long list of speeding calls from various neighborhoods. He said only seven of them were over the posted speed limit, and none of them were over 30 mph.
“The makeup of our roadways … I know we’ve had concerns about how narrow they are and parking on them, but in general it’s done a good job keeping the speeding down throughout the city on these residential roadways,” Gallt said.
Gallt said other efforts the city has used include neighborhood information campaigns, such as signs that state “Drive like your family lives here.”
“It’s something to provide that information and get people to understand how they drive affects their neighbors,” Gallt said.
Temporary speed radars are often put out on various roads to provide data on how fast someone is driving before they see the sign versus after they see it.
“We can see the difference on how the sign affects people’s driving,” Gallt said.
Gallt said the radar is also used to collect data for appropriate enforcement.
Permanent speed feedback signs also show drivers how fast they are driving. Gallt said the sign can provide a 2-5 percent reduction in the 85th percentile speed. He said over time they have less of an impact. Each sign costs $2,500 to $5,000.
Gallt said the city uses targeted enforcement. But he said limited resources makes this option challenging.
Gallt said there are multiple horizontal speed mitigation options the city hasn't used but could in the future. He likened it to a construction zone on the highway.
“You’re not comfortable doing 75 or 80 (mph) when you’re a foot away from a 3-foot wall. You automatically slow down,” Gallt said. “When you create these things you create these points where people slow down when they’re driving through.”
Examples include intersection and lane narrowing, traffic circles, center islands and chicanes.
“These aren’t necessarily an obstruction in the roadway, but they can be an amenity in the roadway,” Gallt said.
He said vertical speed mitigation efforts include speed humps, which the city has used in alleys. He said people request those when they call the city about neighborhood speeding.
Mayor Pro Tem Robert Miklos said he visited Fielding Drive in the Rollingwood Hills subdivision, and he said everyone in on that street requested a speed bump.
“(They) said the kids can’t play outside, that the traffic is too quick,” he said, noting that those streets are narrow. “Even though the 85th percentile may be lower, the fact that it is a narrow street almost calls for us to slow traffic a little more because a kid dashing between cars even at 28 mph or 30 mph is still going to do serious damage or kill a kid. And it’s appropriate on those cut-through streets in residential neighborhoods to continue to attempt to slow down traffic.”
He said the biggest problems are the straightaway streets with no or few stop signs.
Miklos said the city needs to be able to put a street hump on roads where the speed is above the 85th percentile, but there also needs to be a system where everyone on the street who wants a street hump can petition to get one if there is a perception of a speeding problem.
“Our interior residential streets, people need to drive slowly,” Miklos said. “I’ve seen other communities with street humps, chicanes, islands and other things. I have not heard – and I’ve talked to a lot of those folks – any significant issues with emergency vehicles if done right.”
Other vertical speed mitigation options, which the city hasn't used, include raised intersections, speed tables and speed cushions. Speed tables are raised sections of the roadway that won’t impact the travel if the vehicle is going the speed limit. Speed cushions are similar to speed bumps but are separated to where many vehicles, such as emergency vehicles, can straddle them to avoid damage.
Councilman Kenny Green said he favors speed cushions over speed humps because it has less impact on emergency vehicles and they can be moved to other locations.
Gallt said whatever approach the city takes it needs to include feedback from various sources, including residents.
“Our suggestion is take the summer, put some things together, put a road show,” Gallt said, “allow people to come out, let them know what the different options are, let them give their feedback on what a policy looks like, what they think is reasonable and not reasonable and what they will get out (of it).”
The city staff plans to come up with a policy to present to the council at a future meeting that could include a petition policy.
