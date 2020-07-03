With more people staying home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Mesquite has experienced significant increases in the amount of household trash being placed out for collection. The city announced the continued cancelation of residential recycling service through August 3 to help maintain the current high level of service for solid waste collection.
Matthew Holzapfel, Director of Public Works, said, “Residential trash volumes are still extremely high due to the COVID-19 shelter in place orders. In addition, the Independence Day holiday weekend normally generates an increase in household trash. Cancellation of the curbside recycling collection service until August 3 will allow us to utilize those crews to assist in the pickup of household trash.”
Holzapfel indicated the city has seen a 20 percent increase in the quantity of garbage and yard collection during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mesquite citizens may drop off recyclable items for free at the Citizens Convenience and Recycling Center at 3550 Lawson Road. The center is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. All customers must provide proof of Mesquite residency such as a water bill or a valid Texas driver's license. The center will only accept materials generated from a private residence. The disposal of materials from commercial properties is not permitted. Residents are provided unlimited free visits to the center to drop off recyclable items and one free visit per month for all other solid waste items. Holzapfel stated that nearly 700 residents have brought their city-provided recycling containers to the center during the past three months.
The types of acceptable items include fencing, furniture, lumber, appliances, automotive batteries, tires (limit 4), small amounts of concrete and bricks, plastic containers, newspapers, magazines, telephone books, chipboard, cardboard, tin, steel, aluminum, glass, all types of metal and electronic waste (computers, monitors, televisions, etc.). Unacceptable items are hazardous materials (pesticides, chemicals, solvents), paint, commercially generated waste, roofing materials, rocks, dirt, oil and other automotive fluids.
Residents can call the Solid Waste Division at 972-216-6285 for questions about the center.
