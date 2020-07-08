The Mesquite Fire Department responded to a residential fire that occurred on July 4 on Santiago Drive in Mesquite.
According to MFD, the first units arrived at the scene at about 10:49 a.m. and reported heavy smoke. The structure was said to have sustained heavy damage, but no civilian or firefighter was reported injured in this incident.
MFD stated the fire started in the attic and is believed at this time to be accidental.
Carolyn Romero, the GoFundMe fundraiser organizer for this house fire, stated the family lost everything in the fire and the children need clothes and the dog will need food and other supplies.
The fundraising goal is set at $10,000, and they’ve currently raised just under $2,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.
If you’d like to help the family, donations can be made at https://gf.me/u/yd3pdq.
