Mesquite Fire Department launches TeleMedic program in response to COVID-19 calls

The Mesquite Fire Department is now offering a Tele Medic consultation as an additional service for citizens to talk to if they’re experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. The department has placed their paramedics in the city’s dispatch center to talk to residents who call 911 and are showing symptoms of the coronavirus.
“This is an attempt gain as much information as possible before other paramedics arrive on the scene, and to give accurate information to citizens on how to home isolate and manage COVID-19 symptoms. The goal is to help our paramedics, staff and community stay safe during this ongoing pandemic,” said Mesquite Fire Chief Mark Kerby.
When residents call 911, a paramedic ambulance will be sent to their location. While the ambulance is on its way, the paramedic in the dispatch center will provide instructions over the phone to the patient or their family members on how to work with the paramedics arriving to assist them. Simple steps such as applying a face mask and meeting paramedics outside the home can help prevent the spread of the virus. The telemedics will also provide COVID-19 specific home instructions to the patients that only need information about disease management. Mesquite Fire paramedics will continue to respond to all calls for help unless the callers choose to disregard their request for assistance after receiving COVID-19 home information from the paramedic inside dispatch.
Visit www.cityofmesquite.com/Coronavirus to view other Mesquite updates concerning the coronavirus. Visit www.cityofmesquite.com/NotifyMe to register for Coronavirus Updates through the city’s email/text notification system.
