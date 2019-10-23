Mesquite ISD invites the public to join them at Memorial Stadium this Friday night for the West Mesquite vs. Poteet football game and a Salute to Mesquite’s First Responders.
The Real Texas Heroes pre-game event sponsored by Mesquite ISD and the City of Mesquite will take place at 6:45 p.m. when the local police, firefighters, dispatchers and EMTs are thanked by the community members in a short video followed by an on-the-field photograph after the coin toss.
Mayor Stan Pickett and MISD Board of Trustees President Elaine Whitlock as well as representatives from both the Mesquite Police and Fire Departments will each be accompanied by the teams' football captains. West Mesquite Wranglers and Poteet Pirates will be wearing helmet stickers honoring the first responders. In addition, they will be playing the game with first responder-inspired footballs.
Prior to these events, at 6:30 p.m. at the game, Little Wranglers from the West Mesquite feeder pattern and Little Pirates from the Poteet feeder pattern will be allowed on the field to run through the inflatable run-through. Poteet and West feeder school students will be admitted into the game for free; however, parents will still need to purchase tickets for themselves. Students wishing to participate will need to arrive between 6 and 6:15 p.m. at the band gate and will be escorted to the field by one of their school administrators.
