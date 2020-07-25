Recovery Mesquite

As a part of the continuing Recovery Mesquite efforts by the city of Mesquite, Mesquite residents affected by the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for new funds exclusively set aside for them to assist with their mortgage/rental payments and utilities. Access to the city of Mesquite - Resident Assistance Program application process through Catholic Charities is available at www.cityofmesquite.com/CARES which is the city’s online portal for resident and business assistance programs.

“As we launched our initial residential assistance program, the funds were for all Dallas County residents which included Mesquite residents. These new funds being administered by Catholic Charities are set aside to purposely aid Mesquite residents with their mortgage, rent or various utilities,” Assistant City Manager Raymond Rivas.

Mesquite residents may also call 214-257-0674 for more details on the essential emergency assistance for partial rent and utility assistance through Disaster Services at Catholic Charities Dallas.

Recovery Mesquite is the city’s ongoing effort to assist citizens and the business community with the impacts of the COVD-19 pandemic.

