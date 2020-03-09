Mesquite helps kick off national Census 2020 efforts with local public education

The city of Mesquite has launched its public education message “I Count. You Count. We ALL Count.” to coincide with the United States Census Bureau’s plans to begin mailing census information to all households in mid-March. For details on the census, the city has a special page on its website which is cityofmesquite.com/Census2020.
Jeff Armstrong, Director of Planning and Development Services, stated “The impact of every Mesquite household completing a 2020 Census is tremendous. We estimate for every 1 percent undercount of our total population, the Mesquite community could lose more than $3 million dollars annually in federal funds. Those funds could be used for healthcare, transportation, education and other local programs.”
The city will use a variety of public information efforts, marketing and public relations. This includes the use of billboards on its solid waste truck, social media and printed publications.
Armstrong explained that there will be three options for responding. This includes online, by phone or by mail. He indicated that Mesquite and all communities are encouraging their residents to complete it online, if possible, to help with faster data collection and to quickly address undercounted areas.
“The Census will be available in 13 different languages online and the Census Bureau will provide support in 59 different languages," Armstrong said.
He shared that the city has set up a special email at census2020@cityofmesquite.com for the public to use if they have any
The United States Census Bureau plans to begin mailing 2020 Census information during March. And, will have Census takers begin to go into areas and neighborhoods during May to address undercounted locations. All Census Bureau workers carry official government badges. The public can call the Regional Census Center at 972-510-1800 to verify a census worker’s identification.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.