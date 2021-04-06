On Tuesday, a student at Mesquite High School was arrested after police said he had a gun on campus.
According to Mesquite police, a student notified the school resource officers and an administrator that another student was using drugs on campus.
The school resource officers went to the reported location and found two students smoking marijuana. Officers searched one of the students and discovered he was in possession of a handgun and other illegal drugs. The student was arrested and charged with an offense in the Texas Penal Code, “places weapons prohibited,” related to carrying a firearm on a school campus and possession of a controlled substance.
“The Mesquite Police Department would like to recognize the students for reporting suspicious activity on their campus,” the police department said. “The students did not hesitate in contacting the school resource officers and administrators and their actions ensured the safety for everyone on campus.”
