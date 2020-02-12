Join the Mesquite Historical and Genealogical Society’s interest group to explore your genealogy questions. Join the group on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Mesquite Main Library from 9 a.m. to noon. This group will meet to discuss how to get started, how to keep and store records, where to look for online information, as well as any other genealogy question you might have. Meetings are on the third Saturday of every month. Everyone is welcome to come and join in the discussion.
Mesquite Historical and Genealogical Society: interest group focusing on research
