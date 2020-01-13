The Mesquite Historical and Genealogical Society is starting an interest group to explore your genealogy questions. Those interested are invited to join them at the first meeting on Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Mesquite Main Library from 9 a.m. to noon, and these meetings will continue on the third Saturday of each month. This group will meet to discuss how to get started, how to keep and store records, where to look for online information, as well as any other genealogy question you might have. Everyone is welcome to come and join in the discussion.
