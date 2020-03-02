Ari Wilkins

Ari Wilkins

Recreating neighborhoods can provide rich and insightful details about an ancestor’s life and surroundings. Join the Mesquite Historical and Genealogical Society as Ari Wilkins –  genealogist, teacher, researcher and specialist in African American research –  explains how to use these often overlooked collections of historical information to build a more complete picture of your ancestor’s life.  

Join the Mesquite Historical and Genealogical Society on Thursday, March 12 at 6:30 in the Mesquite Main Library to learn how to use these tools. The public is invited and welcome. You do not have to be a member to attend. Come early for visiting and refreshments. 

