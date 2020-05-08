The first of two public hearings was held Monday night to consider the annexation of 364.65 acres in the city of Mesquite’s extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) at the intersection of FM 2932 and County Road 245. The proposed annexation also includes a portion of Griffin Lane, a Kaufman County road, and the right-of-way on both sides, that is adjacent to the city’s existing corporate boundary in Kaufman County in connection with voluntary petitions submitted by Oak National Holdings, LLC and the city of Mesquite.
Jeff Armstrong, director of Planning and Development Services, said this proposed annexation is voluntary and located south of Interstate 20 and east of the Heartland Development off of FM 2932.
The 363 acres that’s proposed is to be a single-family residential development with one-acre lot sizes.
“To annex that, we’re also proposing the annexation of a portion of Griffin Lane, which is a Kaufman County road, as well as a 25-foot strip of land connecting Griffin Lane in our current city limits to the 363 acres,” Armstrong said.
The second public hearing is scheduled for May 18 where council will consider an ordinance at that time.
