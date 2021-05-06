A group of employees that represent the diversity of services and staff that comprise the city of Mesquite organization were honored this week through the city’s Real. Texas. Service. Employee Champions program as a part of National Public Service Recognition Week held annually during the first week of May.
During a virtual ceremony at the May 3 City Council meeting, the city recognized Thalia Guaida, senior court clerk; Lesley Frohberg, senior planner; Rocky King, heavy equipment operator; and Dennis Arnold, police officer for their service to the organization and the Mesquite community. Click here to watch a video and learn more about their efforts.
The Real. Texas. Service. Employee Champions program celebrates city employees that embody the hard-working, service-oriented qualities that are the ideal characteristics of every city employee. Nominated by the department directors for this distinct honor, these employees demonstrate that they support the city’s “C.A.R.E.” message by placing Citizens first, with a professional Attitude, and with the Respect to understand their needs, in a manner that embodies the Ethics of the organization.
