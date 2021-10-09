Mesquite native and Paralympics multi-medalist Deja Young was recognized for her athletic career on Monday.
The Mesquite city council declared Oct. 4 “Deja Young Day” at its meeting after she won a bronze medal in the 100-meter race and earned fifth place in the 200-meter race.
In addition to her most recent victory, she also won gold medals in the Paralympic Games Rio 2016 for the 100-meter and 200-meter race and gold and silver medals in the Paralympics World Championship in 2019 for the 200-meter and 100-meter races respectively.
Young decided to retire from competing but will still be involved in the sport as an athlete advisor on the athlete advisor committee for Team USA.
“Deja has shown the passion and power that drives all athletes and has encouraged everyone – including me; I’m going to get out there and start running tomorrow – to celebrate ability beyond disability,” Mayor Pro Tem Robert Miklos said.
Young graduated from John Horn High School in 2014 and from Wichita State University in 2018 with a degree in social work. She was born with brachial plexus causing nerve damage and limited mobility to her right shoulder. She participated on her high school track team lettering all four years while also competing in volleyball and softball.
She earned a track scholarship to Wichita State University where she earned All-Conference recognition. It was at a college meet where she learned about Paralympic track and field – a path that would lead her to her first Paralympic titles at the Paralympic Games in Rio.
